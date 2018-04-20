SmugMug Just Purchased Flickr

Photofocus

On the heels of Yahoo’s purchase by Verizon, SmugMug has bought former Yahoo property Flickr. SmugMug has promised that neither product is going anywhere, but has yet to offer any specific details about the future of Flickr.

According to an FAQ page about the acquisition, “Flickr and SmugMug will continue to operate separately, just as both have been. Your SmugMug and Flickr accounts will remain separate and independent for the foreseeable future.”

“Flickr is an amazing community, full of some of the world’s most passionate photographers. It’s a fantastic product and a beloved brand, supplying tens of billions of photos to hundreds of millions of people around the world,” SmugMug CEO Don MacAskill told USA Today.

The fate of Flickr has long been uncertain, especially given Verizon’s buy out of Yahoo last year.

The page also states that SmugMug has no plans for immediately changing the service, emphasizing that any future changes will involve its users.

“It sounds silly for the CEO not to totally know what he’s going to do, but we haven’t built SmugMug on a master plan either,” MacAskill said.

Flickr, which was founded in 2004, was sold in 2005 to Yahoo before being a part of Verizon’s buyout in 2017. There are more than 100 million registered users on the platform, according to the USA Today article. SmugMug was founded in 2002 and serves as a platform for photographers to showcase their work, while also offering prints and other products to their clientele.

SmugMug has released a promotional video announcing the acquisition:

