Photography Worldwide: Niches You Know, Niches You Don’t

The beauty of the career path you have chosen or the hobby you are cultivating through a passion you have is that it is wide-spread. Photography is all around the world. It comes in so many different forms.

There are so many niches in the photographic business that there is bound to be one that fits you perfectly. If there isn’t, photography is the kind of profession that will allow you to create your own niche. Finding a type or particular area of photography that fits you, while understanding and knowing that it is a broad and deep pool of business is just one part of seeing photography as a whole.

Traditional Photography

When we think of photography, the traditional niches come to mind first. The order of these will vary person to person, but the standard assumptions are the same. This is prefaced by saying just because these niches are some of the most popular does not mean that they are areas you should steer clear from. These are the most popular for a reason.

Wedding & Engagement Photography is a crowd favorite. There will always be a wedding and unfortunately (or fortunately) there are so many divorces that now people are getting married twice. Wedding and Engagement Photography is one of the larger stems of the business. They bring in a lot of money, are very challenging, and are given a lot of social media attention.

Non-Traditional

There are a few types of photography that are becoming more popular all the time. These niches are just a bit more challenging to get started in but have found their way into our everyday lives. Whether you know it or not, this is the photography that surrounds all of us. That being said, it’s not popular because we take it for granted. We almost never meet these photographers like we do wedding, engagement, senior or family photographers. With little interaction between large groups of people, these photographers must work even harder within their niche.

Business Photography is all around us. Magazines, websites, billboards, commercials and more. Yes, professional photographers have to take these pictures to be able to show you a person or service. This could consist of real estate photography, headshots for businesses, or fashion photographers. They work within a specific business or faction and hustle to grab more and more business clients to photograph and work for. This niche is difficult to break into but will grow quickly after you land a few solid gigs.

Unique Photography

In photography, there are so many creative people that there are bound to be some areas that are not as popular but are just as captivating. The niches listed above are fantastic niches in themselves. They are thriving and growing all the time. It turns out, there are other, less popular niches, that are also breaking into the mainstream flow of photography businesses.

Food Photography is one that comes to mind as more unique than we think. It’s another we take for granted a lot. It could fit into business photography, but it’s very wide-stretching. These people photograph food for commercials, menus, weddings, and restaurants. It’s becoming more and more popular because there are tons of food blogs that are hiring photographers to take amazing photos of the steps and final product of tasty recipes.

Creativity Counts

These are just the tip of the niche-iceberg when it comes to groups, categories, or facets of this unusual business of photography. You have one of the most lucrative and impactful career paths at your disposal, and you have so many choices within that career that you are sure to make an impact in this business.

No matter what niche you find yourself in, you are not alone. Unique, Non-traditional, or Traditional niche, it doesn’t matter. There is someone out there just as nervous, excited, and passionate as you waiting for someone else to help them continue the popular niches as well as blaze the trail for the more unique and special niches.