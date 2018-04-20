Photographer of the Day: 陳 揮之

Category: Street

Photographer: 陳 揮之 “In Nha Trang”

The photographer does an amazing job here, capturing the everyday life of Nah Trang, Vietnam. The colors here bring life to the photograph, and really support the main subject well. There’s a certain emotion to the scene here, made more prevalent with the woman’s eyes pointing slightly down. A beautiful, colorful capture that certainly leaves me wondering what the rest of the scene is like!

Originally shared with the Photofocus Flickr community right here.

