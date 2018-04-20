Photofocus

Flickr is Bought by SmugMug

Big news just crossed our desk.  The popular photo sharing site Flickr has been bought by SmugMug.  Previously Flickr was owned by Yahoo.  Below are some details about the changes.

 

Why did SmugMug buy Flickr?

An opportunity to join together two communities and businesses that share the same values was one we couldn’t pass up.

Is SmugMug simply acquiring customers?

Nope. Flickr will continue to operate separately, just as it has been. We’re excited to help Flickr grow!

What will happen to my Flickr account? What will happen to my Smugmug account?

Absolutely nothing. Flickr and SmugMug will continue to operate separately, just as both have been. SmugMug and Flickr accounts will remain separate and independent for the foreseeable future.

Both Flickr and SmugMug users will continue to log in with their current credentials and you will have the same experience you are used to. If things do change in the future for Flickr, we’ll be as transparent as possible about the process and give you as much notice as we can about the issues that will matter to you.

Will anything happen to my photos? Will they be moved?

No, you’ll still be able to access your photos as you do currently and they’ll retain the same Flickr or SmugMug URL as always. Over time, we’ll be migrating Flickr onto SmugMug’s technology infrastructure, and your Flickr photos will move as a part of this migration—but the photos themselves will remain on Flickr.

Will Flickr continue to offer a free version? Will Flickr’s price change?

Absolutely. Flickr’s free accounts are foundational to its community of influential and engaged photographers. We are not making any changes to Flickr plans or rates at this time. We’ll let Flickr Pro customers know if that changes.

Will my Flickr Pro subscription change?

Nope! You’ll remain a Flickr Pro member and continue to enjoy all the benefits of a Pro membership.

What immediate changes can we expect on Flickr or SmugMug services as a result of the deal?

We don’t have any plans for immediate changes. If we make any changes, we’re going to make sure the changes are for the better. We’ll make sure to involve our loyal customers in the process as we grow both SmugMug and Flickr. Have no worries, Flickr will stay Flickr and SmugMug will stay SmugMug, but together both will get even better.

I got an email asking me to accept SmugMug’s Terms of Service. Do I have to?

As part of the acquisition, all Flickr accounts will eventually move to SmugMug’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Starting from the date when the service email was sent, you will have 30 days to either accept their Terms or opt out. If you do nothing in that time, your account will simply transition from the current Yahoo Terms of Service to SmugMug’s Terms. If you don’t want to make this change, you can delete your Flickr account from your Account Settings page. If you want to preserve a copy of your photos, be sure to download them from the Camera Roll first.

What if I have more questions?

Send Smugmug a question at [email protected]

