Photographer of the Day: Allan Jones

Category: Sports

Photographer: Allan Jones Photography “Panning Cyclist”

Who says you can’t be creative with sports photography? Allan Jones shows us how, by using a slow shutter speed to capture the cyclist in motion. What’s great here is that the cyclist is perfectly sharp, but the motion here is obvious and fun.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Flickr community right here.

