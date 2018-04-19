Photographer of the Day: Allan Jones

Category: Sports
Photographer: Allan Jones Photography “Panning Cyclist”
Who says you can’t be creative with sports photography? Allan Jones shows us how, by using a slow shutter speed to capture the cyclist in motion. What’s great here is that the cyclist is perfectly sharp, but the motion here is obvious and fun.
Originally shared with the Photofocus Flickr community right here.
You can be the Photofocus Photographer of the Day.
Bryan Esler
Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan.
Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
