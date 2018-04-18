Category: Nature
Photographer: Allan Jones “Snowflake macro”
I love snowflake macros because they represent how much patience and determination the photographer had to create them. It’s also just really cool to see them up close. I like how the lone crystal stands out among the wash of white showing just how unique each snowflake is among the rest. Thanks for sharing with our group!
Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.
You can be the Photofocus Photographer of the Day. Here’s how.
Rob Sylvan
Latest posts by Rob Sylvan (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Allan Jones - April 18, 2018
- Photographer of the Day: Phil Campbell - April 11, 2018
- Photographer of the Day: Aron Cooperman - April 4, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.