Beyond Technique Podcast | Photofocus Podcast April 18, 2018

In this episode, Skip Cohen and Chamira Young dive deep into a discussion with fashion, advertising, and portrait photographer Kristina Varaksina.
We discuss in detail:
- being your own “art director”
- developing your own unique style
- the other complementary skills that help her photography business
- the fine points of professionalism when dealing with clients – communication and understanding their needs
- the importance of communicating with your clients in the very beginning so that everyone is on the same page
- the many places to find inspiration for our own personal photography style
- how PhotoShelter was a game changer for her website needs
- the art of storytelling with your images
- the role of introspection and personal projects
- working with a team
You can find Kristina at:
