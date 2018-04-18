Beyond Technique Podcast | Photofocus Podcast April 18, 2018

Get the show here or get it on iTunes — Please, post a review on iTunes.

In this episode, Skip Cohen and Chamira Young dive deep into a discussion with fashion, advertising, and portrait photographer Kristina Varaksina.

We discuss in detail:

being your own “art director”

developing your own unique style

the other complementary skills that help her photography business

the fine points of professionalism when dealing with clients – communication and understanding their needs

the importance of communicating with your clients in the very beginning so that everyone is on the same page

the many places to find inspiration for our own personal photography style

how PhotoShelter was a game changer for her website needs

the art of storytelling with your images

the role of introspection and personal projects

working with a team

You can find Kristina at:

