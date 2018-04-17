Photographer of the Day: Heidi Rondak

Category: Beauty

Photographer: Heidi Rondak “Moi Lolita“



This is a fun, fashion editorial image that features the model’s oversize Chanel logo earring. Her blue midriff cropped top is a ruffled, larger-than-life compliment to the warm tones of the building behind her. Her profile shimmers in the glow of the soft overcast light. Roses above her face add just a touch of color that finish the image.

