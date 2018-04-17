Category: Beauty
Photographer: Heidi Rondak “Moi Lolita“
This is a fun, fashion editorial image that features the model’s oversize Chanel logo earring. Her blue midriff cropped top is a ruffled, larger-than-life compliment to the warm tones of the building behind her. Her profile shimmers in the glow of the soft overcast light. Roses above her face add just a touch of color that finish the image.
Submitted directly to Photofocus here.
You can submit your photographs to qualify as the Photofocus Photographer of the Day. Here’s how.
Kevin Ames
Latest posts by Kevin Ames (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Heidi Rondak - April 17, 2018
- Photographer of the Day: Jens - April 16, 2018
- Photographer of the Week: April 9 ~ 13, 2018 - April 15, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.