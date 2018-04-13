The Mind Your Own Business Podcast | Photofocus Podcast April 13, 2018

Get the show here or get it on iTunes — Please post a review on iTunes.

In this episode, Skip Cohen and Chamira Young chat with renowned photographer Anne Geddes.

We discuss in detail:

How storytelling relates to photography

How to be authentic in your work

Finding your personal creativity and style, and the importance of being able to control light

How to find the photographic “bliss” that will drive your work forward

Building relationships with clients, whether they are 3 months old or 30 years old

Making your subjects feel comfortable

Being confident during portrait sessions, even if you’re nervous – fake it ’til you make it!

Building trust with clients and their stories

Raising awareness for important causes

Finding balance with business, family, and life

Check out Anne’s “Baby Look at You Now” Project on Instagram

See Anne’s baby photography subjects all grown up!

You can find Anne at:

