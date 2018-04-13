The Mind Your Own Business Podcast | Photofocus Podcast April 13, 2018

Get the show here or get it on iTunes — Please post a review on iTunes.
In this episode, Skip Cohen and Chamira Young chat with renowned photographer Anne Geddes.
We discuss in detail:
- How storytelling relates to photography
- How to be authentic in your work
- Finding your personal creativity and style, and the importance of being able to control light
- How to find the photographic “bliss” that will drive your work forward
- Building relationships with clients, whether they are 3 months old or 30 years old
- Making your subjects feel comfortable
- Being confident during portrait sessions, even if you’re nervous – fake it ’til you make it!
- Building trust with clients and their stories
- Raising awareness for important causes
- Finding balance with business, family, and life
Check out Anne’s “Baby Look at You Now” Project on Instagram
See Anne’s baby photography subjects all grown up!
Instagram.com/annegeddesofficial
You can find Anne at:
