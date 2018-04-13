Photographer of the Day: Dan Schneider

Category: Street

Photographer: Dan Schneider “From Light to Dark”

Dan does an amazing job with this capture, highlighting the deep shadows that are occurring during an afternoon high sun. The black and white edit adds to the contrast and scene here, creating somewhat of a surreal moment. And if that weren’t enough, he lets the leading lines in the brick showcase off his subject in the upper part of the photograph.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Flickr community right here.

