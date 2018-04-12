Photographer of the Day: Fitz Crittle Photography

Category: Sports

Photographer: Fitz Crittle Photography “Gasparilla Run”

Running is a sport that can bring out the best and worst in athletes, especially when it comes to showing their emotions. This runner, though, is photographed with a smile on her face, which captures the attitude of her perfectly. What’s more, the photographer manages to feature a golden light with some hard shadows on her, making for what I can presume is a photograph taken around sunset.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Flickr community right here.

You can be the Photofocus Photographer of the Day. Here’s how.