Photographer of the Day: Fitz Crittle Photography

Category: Sports
Photographer: Fitz Crittle Photography “Gasparilla Run”
Running is a sport that can bring out the best and worst in athletes, especially when it comes to showing their emotions. This runner, though, is photographed with a smile on her face, which captures the attitude of her perfectly. What’s more, the photographer manages to feature a golden light with some hard shadows on her, making for what I can presume is a photograph taken around sunset.
