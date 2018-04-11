Photofocus

education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Portrait Tips: Know Your Software

0

Here’s a quick tip that will help you be more creative while shooting and manage details. You need to know your software tools at least as well as you know your camera and lights. This has been on my mind, lately, behind I’ve been demonstrating Luminar for lots of folks and it’s amazed me how quickly I’ve been able to integrate it into my workflow and understand how it can affect my pictures.

Photoshop isn’t New

“Getting it right in the camera” is often invoked as the hallmark of a good photographer, but it’s a big misconception. Ever since the beginning of photography, pictures have been heavily processed. When you click the shutter button on a film camera, that’s only the first mandatory step; you’ve still got to develop the film and print the photo, and both of those processes have lots of room for manipulation and completely changing the way the picture looked at capture. So photoshopping your pictures isn’t new.

Knowing is Half the Battle

But when you’re standing there with a client and you review your photograph you need to know the abilities of your software. If you look and see that there’s an object in the background that is a little distracting, you need to know that it’s either easier to move to a different location or use your software to remove the object from the final. You need to know whether it’s better to change your lighting or rely on your software to lift the shadows a little bit. You need to know that the processing you want to do will be supported by the way you’ve posed and lit your subject right now.

Knowing what you can do and knowing what you want to do will allow you to be confident behind the camera right now.

Portrait Tips come out each week, and you can see them all right here.

Learn w/ me

Levi Sim

Levi Sim is passionate about making photographs and helping others make their pictures better, too. He's a full-time photographer making business portraits and marketing and branding pictures for a living. He spends the rest of his time practicing all other kinds of photography. Read more of his articles here. And you can see more of Levi's portfolio here.
Learn w/ me

Latest posts by Levi Sim (see all)

Categories: Photography Shooting Tags: business portrait. headshot Lightroom Luminar 2018 Photoshop portrait Portrait_Column software

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Datacolor Spyder – There is no better time to enhance your capabilities in color management and create outstanding images. Calibrating your display is the first step to ensuring your prints accurately match what you see on your screen.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable.

MPB.com – We buy, sell and trade used camera equipment with custom-designed technology, built to solve the challenges of peer to peer transactions. Our rapidly growing marketplace is available in the UK, US and EU countries. Build a camera setup that's right for you with MPB.

Platypod – Platypod Pro LLC makes the world's most compact mini tripod bases for photographers. Inspired by the duck-billed platypus, an animal with flat and broad feet, we designed our camera supports to be ideal for low-angle shots and situations where traditional tripods are cumbersome or impractical.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts