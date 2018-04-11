Photographer of the Day: Phil Campbell

Category: Wildlife

Photographer: Phil Campbell “Natural Tenderness”



What a wonderful moment to capture so beautifully! It is always a thrill to see the vibrant red of the male cardinal at our feeders and in our yard. Typically, his mate is somewhere nearby. It is rare though, to see them interacting so sweetly, among snow-covered branches on such a bluebird sky of a day. Wow! Thanks for sharing with our group!

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

