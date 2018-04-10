Category: Beauty
Photographer: Alan Jones “Blonde in Boots“
This one is just fun. A woman with blonde hair wearing a kitty cat mini and knee-high black boots vamps for the Photofocus Photographer of the Day, Alan Jones. Her “punk-esque” pink studded collar adds to the “bad-girl” look that is carried on by the stocking suspenders that are part of her ruffled dress. The sharp shadows of the midday sun give this beauty a street style that is fashion forward. (BTW: This is a studio photo!)
