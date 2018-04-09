Photographer of the Day: Simone D’Alessio

(Editor’s note: Larui is on hiatus from curation of the Travel category. She’ll be back to Photographer of the Day soon.)
Category: Travel
Photographer: Simone D’Alessio “Sunset on Palmarola“
The silhouette of a sailboat snuggled in a cove in Ponza, Lazio, Italy at sunset. Cliffs rise from the water on the right creating a natural frame. The islands in the background add depth. The shimmering sunlight on the wave washed sea glistens as a thick set of bushes constrain the photo on the left side. This is a peaceful expression of art by D’Alessio.
