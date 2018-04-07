When I made my switch to a micro four-thirds camera system, all of my lens filter threads were significantly smaller than what I was used to. None of my filters fit any of my new lenses. But instead of buying up new lenses, I simply bought step-up adapter rings for them. It allowed me to keep the 82mm circular filters I had and use them on my new camera equipment, which had 52mm and 72mm filter thread sizes.
Bryan Esler
Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan.
Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
Latest posts by Bryan Esler (see all)
- Quick Tip: Don’t Toss Those Old Filters; Get Adapters! - April 7, 2018
- Photographer of the Day: Ed Castaneda - April 6, 2018
- Photographer of the Day: fiore_lla4ever - April 5, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.