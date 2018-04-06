Photofocus

education and inspiration for visual storytellers

The InFocus Interview Show | Photofocus Podcast April 6, 2018

In this episode:

Rick Friedman

Photojournalist Rick Friedman talks about:

  • His career that involved photographing every US Presidential campaign since Jimmy Carter
  • How his Photojournalist days influence his portrait sessions.
  • How to nail your exposure.
  • Pitfalls of “Chimping”.
  • Tips to control overshooting
  • How to expose for the element you can’t control.

Total time 21m:55s starting at 2m:00s

Peter Treadway

International Wedding Photographer Peter Treadway talks about:

  • Why he likes focusing only on weddings.
  • How international clients find him.
  • Strategies for coping while away from family.
  • The pitfalls of being a traveling photographer.
  • Tips to becoming a traveling photographer.
  • How he and his good friend and partner parted ways.

Total time 19m:17s starting at 24m:11s

Vanelli

Robert Vanelli (Vanelli to his friends) is a working photographer, educator and author living in Florida. After a successful career as a three-time, Triple Crown Karate champion, Vanelli turned his attention to teaching the visual arts. As an experienced educator, Vanelli has created several photography and digital workflow programs including Click for Kids.

Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.

You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com

Categories: Audio Podcasts Tags: chimping International Wedding Photographer Levi Sim Peter Treadway photofocus photography photojournalist podcast Rick Friedman traveling photographer Vanelli

 

