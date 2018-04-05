Photographer of the Day: fiore_lla4ever

Category: Sports

Photographer: fiore_lla4ever “fammi volare”

This kitesurfing photograph struck me for several reasons. For one, the contrast. Black and white photographs in sports, in my opinion, are usually difficult to be effective versus colored photographs. But what the photographer does here is separate the subject from its background by using a dark contrast. The wide photograph helps to open up the scene and give the viewer an overall look of what’s happening, instead of just focusing on the surfer.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Flickr community right here.

