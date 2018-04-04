Photofocus

education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Portrait Tips: Why You Shouldn’t Use Auto White Balance

0

I should have followed this rule the other day. I photographed 50 people in a row and I need to finish all of those pictures for delivery. It’d be a lot easier to get a great starting point if I had shot a white balance target to begin with.

Why Not Use Auto White Balance?

Auto white balance reads the colors in the scene and makes a judgment about how to compensate for those colors. It’s supposed to make the color of light look great, but there are a couple of problems when shooting a lot of portraits with a flash.

First, if you’re not using a flash trigger that communicates smartly with your camera to tell it there’s a flash applied, then the white balance reading may be made before the flash fires. The problem with that is that the color of light shining on your subject before the flash fires is nothing like the color of the flash. In my case, I was in a hallway with orange light bulbs, fluorescent lights, and big windows all shinning at different brightnesses through the day, which would mean the color in the pictures would change as the light changed.

This is my setup outside the conference hall. Lots of lights of various colors can be a disaster for setting white balance–especially while using a flash.

Second, when the auto white balance reads the scene, it reads it differently if there’s a pink shirt in the scene compared to a blue shirt and compensates by tinting each picture. This makes the pictures look slightly different from shot to shot and can lend an insalubrious cast in many of the portraits.

Shoot a Target First…or Last

I usually use a white balance target to set the white balance. You may use it to create a custom white balance setting in the camera while shooting, but if you do, be sure to also make a picture of the target to take home so you can tweak the white balance if necessary later. If you’re in a hurry, just take a picture of the target and keep on shooting in auto WB, then you can apply a white balance change across all the pictures at home.

When you photograph your target, be sure it’s under the same light as your subjects. That is, if you’re using a flash, then make sure the flash fires to illuminate the target for your reference picture. If you forget to shoot it before your session, like I did, you can also shoot it afterward before you strike your lights.

Which Target Should You Use?

I often use the X-Rite ColorChecker Passport. I like that it can also make a custom color profile, and it has patches with slight tints so you can make your portraits slightly warmer or cooler. It’s a terrific tool and I think it is worth the cost.

Last December, Larry Tiefenbrun (Platypod inventor) and I were on Scott Kelby’s show, The Grid. During the show, Scott said he’d send me a Lastolite EzyBalance Gray Card, and he did. I like it. It gives a good color, and it’s easy for the camera to focus on it. It collapses very small, and it’s also useful as an exposure target.

What If You Don’t Have a Target?

If you don’t have a target, you can photograph something neutral colored, like a white piece of paper or a white tablecloth. In my case, I’ll use a white shirt one of my subjects was wearing. I might even take a reading off the whites of a subject’s eyes.

Save yourself a headache retouching for color and photograph a white balance target during your sessions.

Learn w/ me

Levi Sim

Levi Sim is passionate about making photographs and helping others make their pictures better, too. He's a full-time photographer making business portraits and marketing and branding pictures for a living. He spends the rest of his time practicing all other kinds of photography. Read more of his articles here. And you can see more of Levi's portfolio here.
Learn w/ me

Latest posts by Levi Sim (see all)

Categories: Photography Shooting Tags: business portrait. ColorChecker Passport custom flash headshot mixed lighting. OCF portrait Portrait_Column target white balance X-Rite

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Datacolor Spyder – There is no better time to enhance your capabilities in color management and create outstanding images. Calibrating your display is the first step to ensuring your prints accurately match what you see on your screen.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable.

MPB.com – We buy, sell and trade used camera equipment with custom-designed technology, built to solve the challenges of peer to peer transactions. Our rapidly growing marketplace is available in the UK, US and EU countries. Build a camera setup that's right for you with MPB.

Platypod – Platypod Pro LLC makes the world's most compact mini tripod bases for photographers. Inspired by the duck-billed platypus, an animal with flat and broad feet, we designed our camera supports to be ideal for low-angle shots and situations where traditional tripods are cumbersome or impractical.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts