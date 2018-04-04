Photographer of the Day: Aron Cooperman

Category: Outdoors Nature Wildlife

Photographer: Aron Cooperman “Highlighters”



Yosemite is an amazing place to photograph. It doesn’t matter to me that these views have been photographed before, as the light, the weather, and the water, are always changing. Yosemite is the kind of place that makes you get up early to catch the sunrise, and stay up late to watch the stars from the floor of the valley. While I could look at the light on El Capitan all day, what I love most about this photo is the light hitting the rocks and the tuft of grass in the middle of the Merced river. It just ties all that rocky grandeur down to the ground. Thanks for sharing with our group!

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

