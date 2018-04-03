Adobe Releases Lightroom Classic 7.3, Adds Custom Profiles

Photofocus

This morning, Adobe released Lightroom Classic CC version 7.3, which added among other items, new Adobe Profiles, and Creative Profiles. These are similar to presets but are one-click actions that can be used in correlation with other adjustments you’ve made.

Getting Started with Profiles

Profiles are located in the Develop module, at the top of the Basic panel. The camera calibration profile has been integrated into this as well, allowing you to choose from Adobe Standard, Color, Landscape, Portrait and Vivid. But to go beyond that, click the icon to the right, that looks like a four thumbnail grid. This will open up the Profile Browser.

Once here, you’ll see several pre-populated profiles in addition to the “Adobe Raw” defaults. Your camera matching profiles will be listed here, as will categories like Artistic, B&W, Modern and Vintage. You can also add your own profiles, or find some available for download.

You can also mark profiles as favorites, which will then appear under the main Profile drop-down in the Basic panel.

But what makes this different than presets? Think of these like LUTs (Look Up Tables). They’re one-click actions that you can adjust the strength and values of, through a slider at the top of the Profile Browser or Basic panel. Secondly, you can also use presets with profiles, making for a completely custom look.

What Else is New?

Beyond the profiles, Adobe has made some small adjustments to its Develop module. The Dehaze slider is now a part of the Basic panel, as this is often used in tandem with the Clarity slider. The Tone Curve has also been expanded to optimize tone curve adjustments.

Finally, Adobe has enhanced both face detection and added faster grid import display while importing on Windows machines.

Conclusion

The 7.3 update is available now for all Creative Cloud subscribers. In addition to Lightroom Classic CC, Adobe also has added profiles to its cloud-based Lightroom CC application.

