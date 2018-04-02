Photographer of the Day: Mark Meyer zur Heide

(Editor’s note: Larui is on hiatus from curation of the Travel category. She’ll be back to Photographer of the Day soon.)

Category: Travel

Photographer: Mark Meyer zur Heide “Underground Train“



A U-Bahn subway station in Munich (München) Germany turns into a study in color and perceived motion earning Mark Meyer zur Heide the Photofocus Photographer of the Day honor for Travel. This seemingly symmetrical study is balanced by the arriving train on the left. The riders milling behind the center column break up the space while the empty side on the right tells us another train is on its way.

Shown originally on the Photofocus Flikr group here.

You can submit your photographs to qualify as the Photofocus Photographer of the Day. Here’s how.