Photographer of the Day: Foteini Zaglara

Category: Beauty

Photographer: Foteini Zaglara “after a while“



Quiet. Peaceful. Natural. Today’s offering by Foteini Zaglara, “after a while,” is a contemplative study of the woman sitting, thinking calmly in a field of flowers. The saturated colors are a counterpoint to the setting. One would imagine this scene to be soft and glowing with pastels. Instead the blues of her dress, her makeup are almost harsh in their intensity. It makes me wonder what she is really thinking…

Shown originally on the Photofocus Flikr group here.

