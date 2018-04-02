Category: Beauty
Photographer: Foteini Zaglara “after a while“
Quiet. Peaceful. Natural. Today’s offering by Foteini Zaglara, “after a while,” is a contemplative study of the woman sitting, thinking calmly in a field of flowers. The saturated colors are a counterpoint to the setting. One would imagine this scene to be soft and glowing with pastels. Instead the blues of her dress, her makeup are almost harsh in their intensity. It makes me wonder what she is really thinking…
Shown originally on the Photofocus Flikr group here.
You can submit your photographs to qualify as the Photofocus Photographer of the Day. Here’s how.
Kevin Ames
Latest posts by Kevin Ames (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Foteini Zaglara - April 2, 2018
- Photographer of the Day: Mark Meyer zur Heide - April 2, 2018
- Photographer of the Week: March 26 ~ 30, 2018 - April 1, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.