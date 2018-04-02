Join Us for a Hands-On Photo Class at Shutterfest this Week

Are you headed to Shutterfest? A bunch of folks from the Photofocus team will be there including Vanelli, Jason Hahn, Levi Sim, and Rich Harrington.
SHOOT. LEARN. PARTY.
ST. LOUIS, MO. | APRIL 3-4, 2018
Our site partners, Skylum software makers of Luminar will also be there with a cool hands-on photo shoot. Join Vanelli, Abba Shapiro, and Levi Sim for a fun class (absolutely free).
Location
Shutterfest Midway
Suite #2
Hours of Operation
- Day 1 | 10am–6pm
- Day 2 | 10am–6pm
Description
Join Skylum Software, makers of Luminar for a fun, hands-on shooting station. You bring your camera, and they’ve got everything else. Join them for a photo shoot right on the show floor as they provide both the models and lighting. Then take your images into Luminar for a quick photo edit to unlock the beauty of your photos.
Class Signup
- Each class will run for 30 minutes
- The enrollment is limited to 6 students per class
- Attendees can request a slot in advance by visiting skylum.appointy.com
- Signups will also happen at the Skylum booth during Shutterfest
Students Will Learn
- Strategies for successful portrait lighting
- How to pose and work with models
- How to open and develop Raw files in Luminar
- How to creatively enhance images with Luminar as an App and a plug-in
- How to crop and sharpen for final output
All models are properly cleared, so students will be able to use their images in their portfolios
Students Should Bring
- A DSLR or Mirrorless Camera
- A lens suited for portraits
- A memory card
All other gear provided
A special thanks to Dell Technology and B&H Photo for helping with this experience.
Rich Harrington
Publisher at Photofocus
Richard Harrington is the CEO of ThinkTAP and the Publisher of Photofocus.He is also the founder of RHED Pixel, a visual communications company based in Washington, D.C.
Rich has published over 100 courses on Lynda.com. Rich has authored several books including From Still to Motion, Understanding Photoshop, Professional Web Video, and Creating DSLR Video.
