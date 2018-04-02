Photofocus

Join Us for a Hands-On Photo Class at Shutterfest this Week

0

Are you headed to Shutterfest?  A bunch of folks from the Photofocus team will be there including Vanelli, Jason Hahn, Levi Sim, and Rich Harrington.

SHOOT. LEARN. PARTY.
ST. LOUIS, MO. | APRIL 3-4, 2018 

Our site partners, Skylum software makers of Luminar will also be there with a cool hands-on photo shoot.  Join Vanelli, Abba Shapiro, and Levi Sim for a fun class (absolutely free).

 

Location

Shutterfest Midway
Suite #2

Hours of Operation

  • Day 1 | 10am–6pm
  • Day 2 | 10am–6pm

Description

Join Skylum Software, makers of Luminar for a fun, hands-on shooting station.  You bring your camera, and they’ve got everything else. Join them for a photo shoot right on the show floor as they provide both the models and lighting.  Then take your images into Luminar for a quick photo edit to unlock the beauty of your photos.

Class Signup

Signup here

  • Each class will run for 30 minutes
  • The enrollment is limited to 6 students per class
  • Attendees can request a slot in advance by visiting skylum.appointy.com
  • Signups will also happen at the Skylum booth during Shutterfest

Students Will Learn

  • Strategies for successful portrait lighting
  • How to pose and work with models
  • How to open and develop Raw files in Luminar
  • How to creatively enhance images with Luminar as an App and a plug-in
  • How to crop and sharpen for final output
All models are properly cleared, so students will be able to use their images in their portfolios

Students Should Bring

  • A DSLR or Mirrorless Camera
  • A lens suited for portraits
  • A memory card
All other gear provided
A special thanks to Dell Technology and B&H Photo for helping with this experience.

 

