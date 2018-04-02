Photofocus

education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Portrait of Ken Susi

Coloring a Rockstar

0

Guitarist, singer, and photographer Ken Susi of the band, “Unearth”, dropped by the Photographic Test Kitchen, for a portrait session.  Our goal is how to create a different look by using colors.

Creating the First Image

In the first image, I used 2 Dynalite Baja B6 strobes, one on either side and slightly behind Ken, giving him the light on his face. Both strobes had a Dynalite 20 degree, 7” grid.  The ends of both of the grids were wrapped in Rosco Cinefoil, black tin foil, that controls how the light is spread. On the left side I used a Rosco Medium Straw gel from the Rosco Location Lighting Kit by Rick Friedman, and on the right side, I used a Rosco Calcolor 30 Cyan. Directly behind Ken’s head is a Nissin Di700A speedlight with a Rogue grid and a red gel.  Directly in front of Ken is a second Nissin Di700A speedlight with a Rogue Grid.  The power of this Nissin was turned down, giving a minimal amount of white light. To fire the strobes, I used a Dynalite transmitter. The Nissin flashes were triggered by using the built-in optical slave.

ISO 64 F16 & 1/250

Nikon D810 Shot with 70-200mm Nikon Lens with a 1.4 teleconverter, Shot at 230mm 

Creating the Second Image

The second image is lit from below Ken with one Dynalite Baja 6 with the 20º, 7” grid and wrapped in Cinefoil.  The strobe is centered just below the bottom of the frame.  The red backlight is the Nissin Di700A with the Rogue Grid and the red gel.  To prevent the light from bouncing off the white ceiling in the studio, we placed a black foam core on a Photoflex boom arm over Ken.

ISO 64 F13 & 1/250

Nikon D810 Shot with 70-200 Nikon Lens with a 1.4 teleconverter, Shot at 260mm

Controlling the Colored Light

When working with color gels, you want to control exactly where your light is hitting your subject.  If white light hits your colors, it will blow your colors away!

It is very important to control the direction of each light when using colors in your photography. Grids and Cinefoil are the best solutions for controlling the shape of your light.

Cinefoil is included in “Rosco Location Lighting Kit By Rick Friedman” along with many color gels. Also included in the kit, is a sheet of Tough Spun, a diffusion material, used for light softening.  I designed this kit to contain all of the gels I use on location.

 

 

Follow me!

Rick Friedman

Rick Friedman has been a photojournalist for over four decades. Based in Boston, he travels the world for numerous publications, workshops, corporations, advertising assignments and film and TV productions. His published work has appeared in Time, Newsweek, The New York Times, Nature, USA Today, The Guardian, Der Spiegel, Stern, Discover and many other publications. He has produced over 75 book and magazine covers, worked on 11 movies and covered every US presidential campaign from Jimmy Carter to Donald Trump.

Rick has been teaching his Location Lighting Workshops for the past 15 years across the US, UK and Canada.Rick has taught thousands of people his style of practical lighting. The Location Lighting Workshop Tour has many events over the next few months including the Photographic Societies Convention in London and workshops in New York and Boston. Workshop sponsors have included Canon, ASMP, SWPP, Columbia College, Hunts Photo, Unique Photo, MidWest Photo, Dynalite, PocketWizard, Chimera, Sekonic, Hoodman, ExpoImaging, Sunbounce, Rosco, PNY, LensBaby and ThinkTank.Rick has presented his Location Lighting Workshops on “Creative Live”, B&H TV, and on Photo Brigade. Rick is a Chimera Lighting Visionary, a PNY Ambassador and a Dynalite VIP. Please look on the Workshops page on www.rickfriedman.com for dates and locations.
Follow me!

Latest posts by Rick Friedman (see all)

Categories: Photography Shooting Tags: Baja cinefoil colors Dynalite gels Grids lighting male model model Nikon Nissin Photoflex photography rockstar Rosco Speedlights strobes studio transmitter

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Datacolor Spyder – There is no better time to enhance your capabilities in color management and create outstanding images. Calibrating your display is the first step to ensuring your prints accurately match what you see on your screen.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable.

MPB.com – We buy, sell and trade used camera equipment with custom-designed technology, built to solve the challenges of peer to peer transactions. Our rapidly growing marketplace is available in the UK, US and EU countries. Build a camera setup that's right for you with MPB.

Platypod – Platypod Pro LLC makes the world's most compact mini tripod bases for photographers. Inspired by the duck-billed platypus, an animal with flat and broad feet, we designed our camera supports to be ideal for low-angle shots and situations where traditional tripods are cumbersome or impractical.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts