The InFocus Interview Show | Photofocus Podcast March 30, 2018

In this episode:
Eddie Tapp
I had a chance to sit down with Commercial Photographer Eddie Tapp while he was in Florida giving a lecture to The Camera Club of Brevard Florida. Eddie talks about Learning to see the delicacy of light, The 4 Qualities of light–Spectacular Highlights, Diffused Highlights, Diffused Shadows, and Hard Shadows– and he gives a few tips on how to learn to see the light.
Steve Speck
In the second half of the episode,Levi Sim talks with Photographer, Filmmaker and Hunter, Steve Speck. Steve talks about how to create a visual story using video and still images. He uses his hunting experiences as an example.
