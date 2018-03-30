Photographer of the Day: Robertino Radovix

Category: Street

Photographer: Robertino Radovix “Yellowstone”

National parks often provide a surreal perspective at the world, and by combining the scenery with a human element, you get a very unique photograph. Robertino is able to capture a girl running during what appears to be a sunset. The mist behind her creates a very dynamic and layered image, putting the girl and boy in the forefront with the scenery continuing to build behind. The color and light here is absolutely stunning, and just builds upon what is already a very impressive photograph.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Flickr community right here.

