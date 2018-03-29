Quick Tip: Dehaze Side Effects

The Dehaze adjustment in Lightroom is able to dramatically improve the appearance of haze in a photo, but not without some potential side effects. In this quick tip, you’ll learn how to compensate for the most common issues caused by the application of the Dehaze adjustment.

