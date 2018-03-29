Photographer of the Day: Pat Callahan

Category: Sports
Photographer: Pat Callahan “Paris-Doorway Goal”
Pat combines the world of sports and street photography in this image, which captures two boys playing soccer, using a door in Paris as a makeshift goal. You can see the readiness on the goalie’s face, and the anticipation on the striker as he hopes it’ll lead to the end result of a goal. It shows motion on the street, and is a perfect example of how you can combine photography mediums for a great end result.
