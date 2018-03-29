LenzBuddy Solves a Common Camera Gear Problem

When I switched to Olympus, I ran into a slight problem. When photographing a corporate event, I realized that the back lens caps on my lenses were all the same. What’s more, two of my lenses — the 7-14mm f/2.8 PRO and the 12-40mm f/2.8 PRO — were about the same size. I couldn’t tell them apart when glancing into my bag.

I thought there had to be a solution for this, and sure enough, I stumbled upon LenzBuddy.

LenzBuddy lets you order custom rear and front lens caps, body caps and lens cloths to your liking. You can choose rear and front lens caps with the focal length, or you can customize them more to your liking with personal information and even your own branding.

For me, this was the perfect solution — I could order rear lens caps for all my lenses and easily know what lens to grab when I was shooting.

Simple and Customizable

I went ahead and ordered basic rear lens caps, with the focal length only (LenzBuddy also puts their website on it, in small print) for my 7-14mm f/2.8, 12-40mm f/2.8 and 40-150mm f/2.8 lenses. I ordered them with white text so they’d be easy to see in low light, but they also come in red, green, blue, yellow, purple, pink and orange. These ran me $9.95 each.

To get a little more customized, you can remove the LenzBuddy.com text and place your own website, phone number or any text you’d like for $14.95. Finally, you can upload a custom design for $3 more, costing $17.95.

Back lens caps are available for most major camera brands, including Canon, Nikon, Micro Four-Thirds, Sony E-Mount, Fuji X and Canon FD.

Front lens caps are also available at the same pricing structure and can be customized to fit most standard sizes.

It Just Works

I ordered all my rear lens caps for my Olympus E-M1 Mark II setup. The caps are the typical plastic that you’d find with any camera system, but they work rather well. Just put it on and turn slightly like you usually would.

In my tests, the caps never came off on their own and didn’t lock themselves into place so hard that you couldn’t get them off.

Conclusion

In my over six years of shooting professionally, I really never thought I would need custom back lens caps. But when time is of the essence at corporate events, weddings or any other time-sensitive shoot, you can’t go wrong with immediately knowing what lens you’re grabbing to get the shot.

Several pre-made LenzBuddy caps are available through B&H. Or you can customize your own at lenzbuddy.com.