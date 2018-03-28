Photofocus

education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Portrait Tips: 3 Good Reasons You Should Wear Your Glasses

0

I spent yesterday making portraits at a corporate event, and several people tried to insist that they wanted to remove their eyeglasses for their portraits. This happens a lot, and it’s usually because your subject has had a bad experience wearing glasses in portraits before. Here are a few good reasons your subject should wear their glasses in portraits.

Recognition

There’s a picture of my family at my parents’ house, and there’s a guy I just don’t recognize in that photo: it’s my dad. But my dad has worn glasses every day since he was in third grade, and in this photo, he’s not wearing them. It was made in the early nineties, and the photographers always recommended that he remove them so there wouldn’t be glare. Unfortunately, he just doesn’t look like himself without them. I use this experience to help my subjects choose to wear their glasses so their friends and clients recognize them.

Red Spots

If your subject has been wearing glasses, they likely have marks on the sides of their nose where the glasses rest. These are a little difficult to remove, but they are also evidence that your subject usually wears glasses and won’t be recognized without them.

You Can Stop the Glare

You can remove the glare from the glasses simply by positioning the light and the subject in the right spot. Light reflects off the glasses at the same angle it shines onto the glasses. If the camera is sitting in the spot where the reflection is shining, then you’ll see glare on the glasses in the photo. If the camera is not where the light is reflecting, then you won’t see glare. You can position your subject’s face and the light and the camera so that the reflection of the light is not visible to the camera. If you’re using a studio strobe, activating the modeling lamp will help you see where the reflection will be before you make the photo.

Conclusion

So many of your subjects will wear glasses, and many of them just aren’t recognizable without them. If they remove their glasses they not only don’t look like themselves, but they will probably have marks on the sides of their noses. You can remove most of the concerns about wearing glasses in pictures by learning to position your lights and camera so that glare is not a problem.

Learn w/ me

Levi Sim

Levi Sim is passionate about making photographs and helping others make their pictures better, too. He's a full-time photographer making business portraits and marketing and branding pictures for a living. He spends the rest of his time practicing all other kinds of photography. Read more of his articles here. And you can see more of Levi's portfolio here.
Learn w/ me

Latest posts by Levi Sim (see all)

Categories: Photography Shooting Tags: business portrait. commercial glare glasses headshot lighting portrait Portrait_Column reflection

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Datacolor Spyder – There is no better time to enhance your capabilities in color management and create outstanding images. Calibrating your display is the first step to ensuring your prints accurately match what you see on your screen.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable.

MPB.com – We buy, sell and trade used camera equipment with custom-designed technology, built to solve the challenges of peer to peer transactions. Our rapidly growing marketplace is available in the UK, US and EU countries. Build a camera setup that's right for you with MPB.

Platypod – Platypod Pro LLC makes the world's most compact mini tripod bases for photographers. Inspired by the duck-billed platypus, an animal with flat and broad feet, we designed our camera supports to be ideal for low-angle shots and situations where traditional tripods are cumbersome or impractical.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts