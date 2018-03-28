Photographer of the Day: Francine Savoie-Jansson

Category: Wildlife

Photographer: Francine Savoie-Jansson “Great Grey Owl, Hearst, Ontario,”



Those eyes! Photographing a Great Grey Owl has been on my bucket list for a long time. Congrats to Francine for getting to experience one of these majestic birds in person. The intensity in those eyes is what brought me up short when seeing this photo the first time, and it has not lost its power since. Nice job of separating the subject from the very busy background, which could have reduced the impact of the photo. Instead, the surrounding branches make for a nice frame around the owl, and provide natural context. Thanks for sharing with our group!

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

