Quick Tip: Unravel the Meanders of Your Mind

Okay, I take absolutely no credit for this one. When I saw Rich Harrington using this app, I just thought it was the best thing since sliced bread. I mean… it’s like a map app for your brain! I had to share it with the world!!! So here it is the MindNode app. It helps you develop your ideas with branches instead of traditional lists. It is an app for Mac and iOS users. I’m not sure if we (Apple users) should brag about this or if we tend to have more mixed up ideas than Windows users… Never mind. It really helps my tremendously evasive spirit in my everyday tasks plus it’s a great addition to my creative workflow! I believe since it helps me, it can help others too. Enjoy!