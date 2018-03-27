Category: Beauty

Photographer: Michael Greening “Other Worldly“



Cosplay is a worldwide phenomenon. Where better to find likely superheroines than at Comic-Con in San Diego? Our photographer of the day, Michael Greening did just that with his stunning black and white portrait of M.J. Josephine. His studio portrayal shows the power of the character, her concern for that power and sets the stage for her next adventure. This photo is proof that cosplay is beautiful!

Shown originally on the Photofocus Flikr group here.

