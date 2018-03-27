Photofocus

Aerial panorama of sunrise over Mt. Hood on a cold winter morning in Portland Oregon

How to Use Luminar’s Brushes, Filters and Masks – Part 3

Welcome to Part 3 of this series. You can find Part 1 here and Part 2 here.

In this article I’ll show you how to:

  • Use the Gradient mask with the Dehaze Filter to enhance the sky
  • Use the Luminosity mask with the Dehaze Filter to enhance the sky
  • Use the Radial mask with the Tone Filter to enhance a portion of the image

To follow along you will need Luminar 2018.

Using the Gradient mask with the Dehaze Filter

In this video, I am going to show you how to use the Gradient Mask with the Dehaze Filter to enhance the sky.

Using the Luminosity mask with the Dehaze Filter

In this video, I am going to show you how to use the Luminosity Mask with the Dehaze Filter to enhance the sky.

Using the Radial mask with the Tone Filter

In this video, I am going to show you how to use the Radial mask with the Tone Filter to enhance a portion of the image.

I hope this series of articles are helpful in getting you started using Filter Masks in Luminar 2018.

Chris Anson

Chris Anson is an FAA licensed Part 107 Pilot with a background in landscape photography and video.  At the beginning of 2017, Chris took these skills to the air using a drone, also earning his FAA Part 107 Drone Certification, allowing him to do commercial drone work. His transition to flying drones was accelerated by having flown large 6’ rotor span radio controlled helicopters for many years.

Chris started The Anson Group Drone Videography and Photography company with the focus on working as a contractor for other companies, flying their drones and his own, as well as capturing stock videography and photography. Chris flies a DJI Inspire 2 drone with Zenmuse X5S camera.

See examples of his work here.

Latest posts by Chris Anson (see all)

Categories: Learn Tutorials Tags: filters gradient masks learn Luminar 2018 luminar mask luminar tutorials luminosity mask masks radial masks

 

