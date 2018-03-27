How to Use Luminar’s Brushes, Filters and Masks – Part 3

Welcome to Part 3 of this series. You can find Part 1 here and Part 2 here.

In this article I’ll show you how to:

Use the Gradient mask with the Dehaze Filter to enhance the sky

Use the Luminosity mask with the Dehaze Filter to enhance the sky

Use the Radial mask with the Tone Filter to enhance a portion of the image

To follow along you will need Luminar 2018.

Using the Gradient mask with the Dehaze Filter

In this video, I am going to show you how to use the Gradient Mask with the Dehaze Filter to enhance the sky.

Using the Luminosity mask with the Dehaze Filter

In this video, I am going to show you how to use the Luminosity Mask with the Dehaze Filter to enhance the sky.

Using the Radial mask with the Tone Filter

In this video, I am going to show you how to use the Radial mask with the Tone Filter to enhance a portion of the image.

I hope this series of articles are helpful in getting you started using Filter Masks in Luminar 2018.