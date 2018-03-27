How to Use Luminar’s Brushes, Filters and Masks – Part 3

Welcome to Part 3 of this series. You can find Part 1 here and Part 2 here.
In this article I’ll show you how to:
- Use the Gradient mask with the Dehaze Filter to enhance the sky
- Use the Luminosity mask with the Dehaze Filter to enhance the sky
- Use the Radial mask with the Tone Filter to enhance a portion of the image
To follow along you will need Luminar 2018.
Using the Gradient mask with the Dehaze Filter
In this video, I am going to show you how to use the Gradient Mask with the Dehaze Filter to enhance the sky.
Using the Luminosity mask with the Dehaze Filter
In this video, I am going to show you how to use the Luminosity Mask with the Dehaze Filter to enhance the sky.
Using the Radial mask with the Tone Filter
In this video, I am going to show you how to use the Radial mask with the Tone Filter to enhance a portion of the image.
I hope this series of articles are helpful in getting you started using Filter Masks in Luminar 2018.
Chris Anson
Chris started The Anson Group Drone Videography and Photography company with the focus on working as a contractor for other companies, flying their drones and his own, as well as capturing stock videography and photography. Chris flies a DJI Inspire 2 drone with Zenmuse X5S camera.
See examples of his work here.
Latest posts by Chris Anson (see all)
