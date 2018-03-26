Photofocus

education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Who’s Going to ShutterFest 2018?

0

Our friends at Skylum–makers of Luminar–are sending Photofocus authors Levi Sim and Vanelli (that’s me) along with portrait photographer/Skylum Educator Abba Shapiro to St. Louis, MO to teach at ShutterFest on April 3 & 4, 2018!

The team has put together a fun hands-on shooting station equipped with models and lighting. You bring your camera and we have everything else plus we will show you how to take your images into Luminar for a quick photo edit. I even created a new Sports Grit preset to share with you. If you can’t make it this year, don’t be bummed, I’ll show you how you can still join in on some of the fun and learning.

Overview of the Classes and Signup

  • Each class will run for 30 minutes
  • The enrollment is limited to 6 students per class
  • Attendees will get a coupon for that can be redeemed at the show
  • Attendees can request a slot in advance by visiting http://skylum.appointy.com/
  • Signups will also happen at the Skylum booth during Shutterfest

Students Attending Our Sessions Will Learn

  • Strategies for successful portrait lighting
  • How to pose and work with models
  • How to open and develop Raw files in Luminar
  • How to creatively enhance images with Luminar as an App and a plug-in
  • How to crop and sharpen for final output

All models are properly cleared, so students will be able to use their images in their portfolios

Can’t Make it? Follow us to Join in on the Fun!

If you can’t make it out this year, you can still join in on some of the fun and learning. Each day we will post helpful tips and tricks plus share some of our behind the scenes videos. Be sure to follow us on Facebook, Twitter or check back here. Don’t forget to also follow Skylum!

Vanelli

Robert Vanelli (Vanelli to his friends) is a working photographer, educator and author living in Florida. After a successful career as a three-time, Triple Crown Karate champion, Vanelli turned his attention to teaching the visual arts. As an experienced educator, Vanelli has created several photography and digital workflow programs including Click for Kids.

Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.

You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com

Latest posts by Vanelli (see all)

Categories: News Tags: Photography Conference Shutterfest 2018

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Datacolor Spyder – There is no better time to enhance your capabilities in color management and create outstanding images. Calibrating your display is the first step to ensuring your prints accurately match what you see on your screen.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable.

MPB.com – We buy, sell and trade used camera equipment with custom-designed technology, built to solve the challenges of peer to peer transactions. Our rapidly growing marketplace is available in the UK, US and EU countries. Build a camera setup that's right for you with MPB.

Platypod – Platypod Pro LLC makes the world's most compact mini tripod bases for photographers. Inspired by the duck-billed platypus, an animal with flat and broad feet, we designed our camera supports to be ideal for low-angle shots and situations where traditional tripods are cumbersome or impractical.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts