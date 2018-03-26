What’s In the Bag: Gear I Use to Photograph President Trump

Photofocus

Last week I was assigned to photograph President Trump during his visit to Manchester, NH.

I try to bring all gear I might need on the first trip to the site.  Quite often it is a very long walk from the parking lot to the press entrance. Once you are inside you don’t want to go back out, or you may not be allowed to go back out through security.  After you go through the press entrance, you proceed to press check-in, where you are issued your press pass for the day.  Often there are long lines to wait in as credentials are verified.  You have to be pre-approved and on the list from the White House in order to be issued the credential.  You then have all of your equipment checked by Secret Service. They check every piece of equipment, fire the cameras, look through the lens, check every pouch and turn on your computer. They then wand you and pat you down.

After screening, it can be another long walk to the press area. Finding the right way for you to move all your equipment long distances can make getting to the assignment much easier.

Finding the Right Angle

When you arrive a the press area, the first thing you do is figure out what is the best angle for when the President comes on to the stage. Then you look for secondary shots and can you get there once the event has started. Your movements are extremely limited by White House staff and Secret Service.  All the while scanning the room for other notables.  At this event, the First Lady and the Attorney General were there, too.

What to Bring With You

On an event like this, I tend to work with three cameras, four lenses, and two extenders.  I have a 24-70mm, 70-200mm and a 300mm on each body.  All f/2.8 lenses.

 

I often put the 2x extender on my 300, giving me a 600mm and the 1.4 extender on my 70-200, giving me a 280mm lens. Using a monopod helps support the weight of a long lens during a long shoot.  There is a 17-35mm and a speedlight in a pouch on my belt in case we are allowed to get up close.

I have my computer set up with the basic information already written so I can file quickly.

The setup shot was done in my Boston studio lit with one Dynalite Baja strobe on a Click Props Factory Floor backdrop.

Equipment used to Photograph the President

Cameras
2 Nikon D810 cameras
1 Nikon D800 camera

Lens:
Nikon 17-35 f2.8 lens
Nikon 24-70 f2.8 lens
Nikon 70-200 f2.8 lens
Nikon 300mm f2.8 lens

Extenders:
Nikon 1.4 Teleconverter
Nikon 2.0 Teleconverter

Speedlight:
Nissin Di700 A
Sto-Fen dome

Cases:
ThinkTank Airport Advantage Plus rolling case
ThinkTank Lens Changer belt pouch
ThinkTank Card Memory Wallet

Monopod:
Manfrotto Monopod
Manfrotto 486 Ball head 

Computer:
Apple MacBook Pro

President Trump speaking about opioids in Manchester, NH on March 19, 2018
Rick Friedman has been a photojournalist for over four decades. Based in Boston, he travels the world for numerous publications, workshops, corporations, advertising assignments and film and TV productions. His published work has appeared in Time, Newsweek, The New York Times, Nature, USA Today, The Guardian, Der Spiegel, Stern, Discover and many other publications. He has produced over 75 book and magazine covers, worked on 11 movies and covered every US presidential campaign from Jimmy Carter to Donald Trump.

Rick has been teaching his Location Lighting Workshops for the past 15 years across the US, UK and Canada.Rick has taught thousands of people his style of practical lighting. The Location Lighting Workshop Tour has many events over the next few months including the Photographic Societies Convention in London and workshops in New York and Boston. Workshop sponsors have included Canon, ASMP, SWPP, Columbia College, Hunts Photo, Unique Photo, MidWest Photo, Dynalite, PocketWizard, Chimera, Sekonic, Hoodman, ExpoImaging, Sunbounce, Rosco, PNY, LensBaby and ThinkTank.Rick has presented his Location Lighting Workshops on “Creative Live”, B&H TV, and on Photo Brigade. Rick is a Chimera Lighting Visionary, a PNY Ambassador and a Dynalite VIP. Please look on the Workshops page on www.rickfriedman.com for dates and locations.
