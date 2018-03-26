One of the things I’m asked to photograph often are speakers at corporate events. These can be boring and uninspiring if not photographed right. So remember this — look at the background and position yourself so there’s some texture and depth present behind your subject.
In the photo above, the picture frames to the left created a geometrical interest that draws the viewer into the subject’s face. Whereas with the photo below, the cross-section of metal helps to frame the subject. If you can, play around with the positioning of your camera, too. Don’t be afraid to point it up slightly at the subject, instead of straight-on.
Bryan Esler
Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
Latest posts by Bryan Esler (see all)
- Quick Tip: What Makes a Great Photo of a Speaker? - March 26, 2018
- Photography Marketing: Instagram Caves, New Posts to Appear First in Feed - March 26, 2018
- Using a Portable Softbox to Create Mood Lighting - March 24, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.