Quick Tip: What Makes a Great Photo of a Speaker?

One of the things I’m asked to photograph often are speakers at corporate events. These can be boring and uninspiring if not photographed right. So remember this — look at the background and position yourself so there’s some texture and depth present behind your subject.

In the photo above, the picture frames to the left created a geometrical interest that draws the viewer into the subject’s face. Whereas with the photo below, the cross-section of metal helps to frame the subject. If you can, play around with the positioning of your camera, too. Don’t be afraid to point it up slightly at the subject, instead of straight-on.