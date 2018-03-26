Photographer of the Day: Benjo Rulona

Category: Travel

Photographer: Benro Rulona– “25,550“



I chose this image because it’s a great reminder when you’re traveling to check out the local festivals, special events, and art installations that may be happening. Many times we head out on our vacations and holidays planning to see the major sites, visiting the well-known places and tourist spots and in that process we miss the local flavor of the place we are visiting. By participating and attending local events you see and learn about traditions within the local culture. These types of events make for much more personal and meaningful images to take home.

To learn more about what these 25,550 electronic roses mean, click through to Benro’s Flickr page for the explanation. Fascinating to learn through other’s photography.

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus, please read this article.