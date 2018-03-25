Photographer of the Week: March 19 ~ 23, 2018

Weekdays, Monday through Friday, Photofocus curators share a great photograph in the categories of Travel, Beauty, Outdoor, Sports, and Street, respectively. Each selected picture earns its maker the title “Photofocus Photographer of the Day.” Their work has impressed us and we hope, it touches, inspires & invigorates you as well. Our curators explain what they love about the image they have chosen. These are quick thoughts to help each of us become more aware of what’s in an image and why it works. Every Sunday, the Photofocus Photographer of the Week is selected from the Photographers of the Day for that week. Agree or disagree, your comments and thoughts are welcome. I look forward to engaging in the conversation.

Travel, Beauty, Outdoor, Sports & Street

Photographer: Maritn BishopCurator: Lauri Novak Photographer: Bernhard GarbersCurator: Kevin Ames Photographer: Joe RCurator: Rob Sylvan Photographer: Johann Walter BantzCurator: Bryan Esler Photographer: monoaugeCurator: Bryan Esler And the Photofocus Photographer of the Week is...

monoague

Read curator Bryan Esler’s post on monoauge.

You can be the Photofocus Photographer of the Week. Here’s how.