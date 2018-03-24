Photofocus

education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Using a Portable Softbox to Create Mood Lighting

0

I’m always looking for new and creative ways to play with light. When I had the chance to test out the Vello Octa Softbox for Portable Flash (Large, 12″), I knew that it was portable enough that I could get some interesting angles and views with it.

While getting ready for an off-camera lighting workshop, I decided to play around with using the softbox to provide edge lighting on a subject against a black background. The setup was pretty simple, with my Nissin i60A flash mounted on a light stand, with the softbox attached. I also used a Nissin Air 1 Commander to control my flash output and trigger the light.

I wanted something with Dan that could show some emotion — to be frank, I wanted a “ticked off” moment. Initially, I tried a shot without the apple but felt like I needed to add an element of color. We found a prop apple in the studio, and I asked Dan to throw it up in the air a few times, showing very little emotion on his face.

I shot in manual mode, with a low ISO of 200 and f/4 aperture. The flash duration was fast enough to capture a sharp apple, at 1/80 of a second. By allowing for a bit of ambient light in the scene, I was able to achieve some motion blur on the back of the apple. You could probably get by with down to 1/60 of a second if you wanted to provide even more motion blur, and to brighten things up.

My flash, on the other hand, was set to 1/16 power. I wanted enough flash to light the side of Dan’s face, while also lighting part of the apple.

I was pretty happy with the photograph, as the background was perfectly black and Dan was bright enough that I could make some adjustments once I got back home.

I started off with doing some basic Lightroom adjustments and then brought it into Photoshop to reduce the motion blur and reflection on the apple.

I finished by using Perfectly Clear’s Beautify preset to help boost the lighting and sharpen Dan’s eyes and mouth. It made for a much more “crisp” look.

Why Use a Softbox?

In this case, the softbox helped to not only diffuse the light coming from my flash, but also spread it out. It made for a more natural lighting to the side of his face, versus not having a softbox, which would have created some harsh shadows and highlights.

The nice thing about the Vello Octa Softbox for Portable Flash (Large, 12″) is that I could have positioned it on-camera or on a light stand, like I did with Dan, to create a more creative and edgy look to the photograph.

Conclusion

Tools like softboxes — no matter the size — can really open you up to some creative options when it comes to lighting. Choosing to go with some edge lighting, as I did with Dan, provides for a moody and really cool photograph. And while this certainly won’t be his next professional portrait, it’s a fun one that we can reminisce about and continue to learn from.

Follow Me

Bryan Esler

Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan.

Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
Follow Me

Latest posts by Bryan Esler (see all)

Categories: Lighting Photography Tags: edge lighting lighting off-camera lighting softbox vello octa softbox for portable flash

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Datacolor Spyder – There is no better time to enhance your capabilities in color management and create outstanding images. Calibrating your display is the first step to ensuring your prints accurately match what you see on your screen.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable.

MPB.com – We buy, sell and trade used camera equipment with custom-designed technology, built to solve the challenges of peer to peer transactions. Our rapidly growing marketplace is available in the UK, US and EU countries. Build a camera setup that's right for you with MPB.

Platypod – Platypod Pro LLC makes the world's most compact mini tripod bases for photographers. Inspired by the duck-billed platypus, an animal with flat and broad feet, we designed our camera supports to be ideal for low-angle shots and situations where traditional tripods are cumbersome or impractical.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts