Photofocus

education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Quick Tip: Shooting On A Grey Day – Black and White

0

A comment on one of my recent articles got me to thinking that I need to write some tips on how to make good looking photos on a grey day. This is the second in a series of challenges to get out and shoot even when the weather isn’t cooperating.


Think In Black and White
Even on the best of days, it can be difficult to find the time or motivation to get out and shoot, compound that feeling with grey skies and the gloom can seem palpable.


So, here’s my next assignment for you: The next grey day, go out thinking in black and white. You can either set your camera to capture monochrome images, or you can change your color images using post-production software such as Skylum’s Luminar or Adobe Lightroom.

When thinking in greyscale, look for contrast in your scene, change your perspective by shooting from a low vantage point and find interesting shapes and patterns to make your image compelling to look at.

I’d love to see the images you’ve made, so upload them to the Photofocus Flickr Page

Cathy Seaver

Cathy Seaver is a commercial photographer in Grand Rapids, Michigan. She works primarily for Cull Group shooting product, corporate headshots, and other client needs. In her off time, Cathy enjoys getting out into nature to shoot what she sees around her. She is also an avid horseback rider, enjoying her time in the saddle on trails and playing around with a bit of dressage. Sometimes she combines her passions for some fun horse photography.

Latest posts by Cathy Seaver (see all)

Categories: Photography Shooting Tags: black and white challenge creativity Grey Sky Greyscale landscape monochrome nature overcast Patterns QTField QuickTip Rural shapes

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Datacolor Spyder – There is no better time to enhance your capabilities in color management and create outstanding images. Calibrating your display is the first step to ensuring your prints accurately match what you see on your screen.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable.

MPB.com – We buy, sell and trade used camera equipment with custom-designed technology, built to solve the challenges of peer to peer transactions. Our rapidly growing marketplace is available in the UK, US and EU countries. Build a camera setup that's right for you with MPB.

Platypod – Platypod Pro LLC makes the world's most compact mini tripod bases for photographers. Inspired by the duck-billed platypus, an animal with flat and broad feet, we designed our camera supports to be ideal for low-angle shots and situations where traditional tripods are cumbersome or impractical.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts