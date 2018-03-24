Quick Tip: Shooting On A Grey Day – Black and White

A comment on one of my recent articles got me to thinking that I need to write some tips on how to make good looking photos on a grey day. This is the second in a series of challenges to get out and shoot even when the weather isn’t cooperating.



Think In Black and White

Even on the best of days, it can be difficult to find the time or motivation to get out and shoot, compound that feeling with grey skies and the gloom can seem palpable.



So, here’s my next assignment for you: The next grey day, go out thinking in black and white. You can either set your camera to capture monochrome images, or you can change your color images using post-production software such as Skylum’s Luminar or Adobe Lightroom.

When thinking in greyscale, look for contrast in your scene, change your perspective by shooting from a low vantage point and find interesting shapes and patterns to make your image compelling to look at.

I’d love to see the images you’ve made, so upload them to the Photofocus Flickr Page