How to Use Luminar’s Brushes, Filters and Masks – Part 2

Welcome to part two of this series. You can find Part 1 here.

In this article, I’ll show you two ways to use the Brush and Masking to apply the Dehaze Filter. These techniques can be applied to the other Filters as well. To follow along you will need Luminar 2018.

Using the Brush with the Dehaze Filter

This video is about one way you can use the Brush with the Dehaze filter. In this example, we are going to enhance a sky.

Using the Brush by Painting on the Mask a Little at a Time

This video is about another way to use the Brush with the Dehaze Filter. In this example, we are going to enhance a sky and a tree-covered hillside.

More To Come…

In the third article of this series, I’ll show you the basics of: