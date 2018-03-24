Welcome to part two of this series. You can find Part 1 here.
In this article, I’ll show you two ways to use the Brush and Masking to apply the Dehaze Filter. These techniques can be applied to the other Filters as well. To follow along you will need Luminar 2018.
Using the Brush with the Dehaze Filter
This video is about one way you can use the Brush with the Dehaze filter. In this example, we are going to enhance a sky.
Using the Brush by Painting on the Mask a Little at a Time
This video is about another way to use the Brush with the Dehaze Filter. In this example, we are going to enhance a sky and a tree-covered hillside.
More To Come…
In the third article of this series, I’ll show you the basics of:
- Using the Gradient mask with the Dehaze Filter to enhance the sky
- Using the Luminosity mask with the Dehaze Filter to enhance the sky
- Using the Radial mask with the Tone Filter to enhance a portion of an image
Chris Anson
Chris started The Anson Group Drone Videography and Photography company with the focus on working as a contractor for other companies, flying their drones and his own, as well as capturing stock videography and photography. Chris flies a DJI Inspire 2 drone with Zenmuse X5S camera.
See examples of his work here.
Latest posts by Chris Anson (see all)
- How to Use Luminar’s Brushes, Filters and Masks – Part 2 - March 24, 2018
- How to Use Luminar’s Brushes, Filters and Masks – Part 1 - March 20, 2018
- How to Create a Custom Workspace in Luminar 2018 for DJI RAW - March 12, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.