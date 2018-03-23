Photofocus

The Infocus Interview Show | Photofocus Podcast March 23, 2018

Remember to check out our great sponsors including TruLife acrylicMPB.com, ThinkTapLearn

In this episode:

  • Kevin Ames talks with MPB founder Matt Barker. Kevin and Matt talk about how buyers and sellers of used photo equipment use MPB to purchase and sell their gear and the many benefits of MPB.
  • In the second half of the episode, Vanelli talks with Wedding Photographer Iris Acevedo. They talk about how she kept up with her business while coping with an injury and she gives a few tips on how to work with a spouse as your business partner.

Vanelli

Robert Vanelli (Vanelli to his friends) is a working photographer, educator and author living in Florida. After a successful career as a three-time, Triple Crown Karate champion, Vanelli turned his attention to teaching the visual arts. As an experienced educator, Vanelli has created several photography and digital workflow programs including Click for Kids.

Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.

You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com

