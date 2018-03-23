Photographer of the Day: monoauge

Category: Street

Photographer: monauge “CARNIVAL, Cologne / Germany 2018”

When I saw this photograph submitted, I initially chuckled at the subject here. It’s not everyday you see a man wearing a green dinosaur outfit out on the street! But this really is a great capture, taken at a festival in Germany. It’s carefully composed — the subject is placed upon a fairly neutral street background, making him shine in his colorful costume. It’s just not something you see everyday, and it makes you take a second glance.

