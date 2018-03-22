Skylum Software Offers Free Hands-On Shooting Lab at Shutterfest

Are you headed to Shutterfest? A bunch of folks from the Photofocus team will be there including Vanelli, Jason Hahn, Levi Sim, and Rich Harrington.

SHOOT. LEARN. PARTY.

ST. LOUIS, MO. | APRIL 3-4, 2018

Our site partners, Skylum software makers of Luminar will also be there with a cool hands-on photo shoot. Join Vanelli, Abba Shapiro, and Levi Sim for a fun class (absolutely free).

Location

Shutterfest Midway

Suite #2

Hours of Operation

Day 1 | 10am–6pm

Day 2 | 10am–6pm

Description

Join Skylum Software, makers of Luminar for a fun, hands-on shooting station. You bring your camera, and they’ve got everything else. Join them for a photo shoot right on the show floor as they provide both the models and lighting. Then take your images into Luminar for a quick photo edit to unlock the beauty of your photos.

Class Signup

Signup here

Each class will run for 30 minutes

The enrollment is limited to 6 students per class

Attendees can request a slot in advance by visiting skylum.appointy.com

Signups will also happen at the Skylum booth during Shutterfest

Students Will Learn

Strategies for successful portrait lighting

How to pose and work with models

How to open and develop Raw files in Luminar

How to creatively enhance images with Luminar as an App and a plug-in

How to crop and sharpen for final output

All models are properly cleared, so students will be able to use their images in their portfolios

Students Should Bring

A DSLR or Mirrorless Camera

A lens suited for portraits

A memory card

All other gear provided

A special thanks to Dell Technology and B&H Photo for helping with this experience.