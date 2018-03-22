Skylum Software Offers Free Hands-On Shooting Lab at Shutterfest

Are you headed to Shutterfest? A bunch of folks from the Photofocus team will be there including Vanelli, Jason Hahn, Levi Sim, and Rich Harrington.
SHOOT. LEARN. PARTY.
ST. LOUIS, MO. | APRIL 3-4, 2018
Our site partners, Skylum software makers of Luminar will also be there with a cool hands-on photo shoot. Join Vanelli, Abba Shapiro, and Levi Sim for a fun class (absolutely free).
Location
Shutterfest Midway
Suite #2
Hours of Operation
- Day 1 | 10am–6pm
- Day 2 | 10am–6pm
Description
Join Skylum Software, makers of Luminar for a fun, hands-on shooting station. You bring your camera, and they’ve got everything else. Join them for a photo shoot right on the show floor as they provide both the models and lighting. Then take your images into Luminar for a quick photo edit to unlock the beauty of your photos.
Class Signup
- Each class will run for 30 minutes
- The enrollment is limited to 6 students per class
- Attendees can request a slot in advance by visiting skylum.appointy.com
- Signups will also happen at the Skylum booth during Shutterfest
Students Will Learn
- Strategies for successful portrait lighting
- How to pose and work with models
- How to open and develop Raw files in Luminar
- How to creatively enhance images with Luminar as an App and a plug-in
- How to crop and sharpen for final output
All models are properly cleared, so students will be able to use their images in their portfolios
Students Should Bring
- A DSLR or Mirrorless Camera
- A lens suited for portraits
- A memory card
All other gear provided
A special thanks to Dell Technology and B&H Photo for helping with this experience.
