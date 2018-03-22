Quick Tip: Import to this Folder

When it comes to keeping your Lightroom catalog tidy and organized, the import stage of your workflow is critically important. In this quick tip, you’ll learn a great shortcut for importing new photos into an existing folder, enabling you to avoid confusion when importing multiple batches of photos.

Want more tips like this? Check out my “Lightroom Quick Tips” course on GreyLearning, part of the “Mastering Lightroom” bundle of courses.