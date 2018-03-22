Photographer of the Day: Johann Walter Bantz

Category: Sports

Photographer: Johann Walter Bantz “The Main Event 5,Championnat du Monde IBF Féminin des Poids Super – Plume, M.Hammadouche / M. Dellal, Palais des Sports, Levallois”

Johann’s photograph of two boxers duking it out in the ring, is impressive for a number of reasons. First, she manages to capture a blow to the head. The action here is obvious, but Johann freezes it in time, having the elements that matter be super sharp. The black and white treatment also works very well here, as it adds a sense of grit and emotion to the photograph.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Flickr community right here.

You can be the Photofocus Photographer of the Day. Here’s how.