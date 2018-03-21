Photographer of the Day: Joe R

Category: Wildlife

Photographer: Joe R “Zebra Longwing”



I love the fragile beauty of butterflies. Joe did a fantastic job of isolating the Zebra Longwing from the background, while simultaneously catching it in action and having just the right parts in sharp focus. The shock of yellow flower adds visual interest, and leads the eye into the photo, and up to the butterfly. Thanks for sharing with our group!

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

