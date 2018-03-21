Beyond Technique Podcast | Photofocus Podcast March 21, 2018

Get the show here or get it on iTunes — Please, post a review on iTunes.

In this episode, Skip Cohen and Chamira Young dive deep into a discussion with editorial, corporate, and advertising photographer Todd Spoth.

We discuss in detail:

how paying attention to details about your client can help facilitate trust

the role psychology plays in photography

bridging the gap between starting a business and landing work in publications

the role of building and maintaining relationships

attending workshops and photography events in order to make friends in the industry

the role of confidence in networking and during photo sessions

the importance of paying attention to details when it comes to running your business

the role of PhotoShelter in presenting work in the best light

using your time wisely when you wear all of the hats in your business

You can find Todd at:

ToddSpoth.com

ToddSpoth on social media

