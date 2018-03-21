Beyond Technique Podcast | Photofocus Podcast March 21, 2018

Get the show here or get it on iTunes — Please, post a review on iTunes.
Welcome to Beyond Technique, a podcast empowering photographers to bring their businesses to the next level!
In this episode, Skip Cohen and Chamira Young dive deep into a discussion with editorial, corporate, and advertising photographer Todd Spoth.
We discuss in detail:
- how paying attention to details about your client can help facilitate trust
- the role psychology plays in photography
- bridging the gap between starting a business and landing work in publications
- the role of building and maintaining relationships
- attending workshops and photography events in order to make friends in the industry
- the role of confidence in networking and during photo sessions
- the importance of paying attention to details when it comes to running your business
- the role of PhotoShelter in presenting work in the best light
- using your time wisely when you wear all of the hats in your business
You can find Todd at:
- ToddSpoth.com
- ToddSpoth on social media
Start your 14 Day FREE trial of PhotoShelter, plus 20% off a Standard or Pro Account for a year. Use the coupon code PHOTOFOCUS20
PhotoShelter gives people and organizations easy ways to manage their photos – from delivering, storing, selling, sharing – all from one place. Their platform offers simple and smart ways to share, store, deliver and sell your highest quality work. They handle the biggest files and solve some of the biggest business challenges for professional photographers.
Get social! Follow PhotoShelter online:
- PhotoShelter Blog
- PhotoShelter on Twitter
- PhotoShelter on Facebook
- PhotoShelter on Instagram Stories
Have suggestions on future topics you want us to cover? Email us:
- Skip Cohen: [email protected] – SkipCohenUniversity.com
- Chamira Young: [email protected]
Share This Podcast!
Please share this podcast with your friends and subscribe via iTunes.
Chamira Young
Latest posts by Chamira Young (see all)
- Beyond Technique Podcast | Photofocus Podcast March 21, 2018 - March 21, 2018
- Inspiration vs. Perspiration for Photographers - March 18, 2018
- The Mind Your Own Business Podcast | Photofocus Podcast March 9, 2018 - March 9, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.